McAdams football star signs with Mississippi State

McAdams football star signs with Mississippi State

McAdams High School football star Percy Lewis signed to play for Mississippi State Wednesday.

Lewis made the announcement during a ceremony held at McAdams High School.

Lewis played the past two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He’s ranked as the number 1 junior college offensive lineman, and number 2 overall prospect, in the country.

A McAdams teacher says Percy’s a great kid with excellent manners, polite, good student, and a superb athlete. He’s also been described as a great young man with a heart as big as he is.

He had previously committed to play for the University of Oregon, but announced his de-comittment in late November.

In addition to Mississippi State, Lewis received offers from Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri, and several others.

 VIDEO: McAdams High School YouTube Channel

Photos by Kris Upchurch

Photos by Kris Upchurch

