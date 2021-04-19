Home » Local » McAdams girls powerlifting team finishes 2nd in state while boys lifters win individual titles

McAdams girls powerlifting team finishes 2nd in state while boys lifters win individual titles

Posted on

The McAdams Bulldogs boys and girls powerlifting teams had a successful performacne at the MHSAA State meet.

The girls powerlifiting finished in 2nd place as the 1A State runners-ups.

Two members of the boys teams captured individual championships.

Tydarrius Williams was crowned the 1A 132lb weight class champion and Jaylan Perteet won the 1A 220lb weight class.

 

