McAdams girls powerlifting team finishes 2nd in state while boys lifters win individual titles

The McAdams Bulldogs boys and girls powerlifting teams had a successful performacne at the MHSAA State meet.
The girls powerlifiting finished in 2nd place as the 1A State runners-ups.
Two members of the boys teams captured individual championships.
Tydarrius Williams was crowned the 1A 132lb weight class champion and Jaylan Perteet won the 1A 220lb weight class.
A different type of hardware is being added to our trophy case. CLASS I STATE POWERLIFTING RUNNER-UPS. #WEAREMCADAMS #FEARTHEDAWGS #BULLDOGSSTRONG @kshnews @Breezynews @OldSportsDude @AttalaCoSchools pic.twitter.com/cQrSjxtLAR
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) April 17, 2021
Raising the bar at McAdams HS
🏆💪🏾🥇💙🤍.
Congrats to the Class 1A 132lb weight class State Champion Tydarrius Williams & Class 1A 220lb weight class State Champion Jaylan Perteet. #WeAreMcAdams #FeartheDawgs #Bulldogsstrong @AttalaCoSchools @Breezynews @kshnews @OldSportsDude pic.twitter.com/ZbfuKWW8lC
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) April 17, 2021