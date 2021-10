McAdams has announced the themed days for its 2021 Homecoming week.

Monday – Oct. 4: Pajama Day (wear your favorite school appropriate pajamas.)

Tuesday – Oct. 5: Jersey Day (wear your favorite sports team jersey)

Wednesday – Oct. 6: Neon 90s Day (represent the 90s in your throwback bright colors)

Thursday – Oct. 7: Career Day (choose a career and dress the part)

Friday, – Oct. 8: Who Let the Dogs Out? (show your school spirit/wear blue and white).