Valedictorian: Vershante’ Sanaa Malone is the daughter of Dennis and Vera Malone. She is the youngest of four children and has two sisters and one brother. One of her hobbies is reading in her spare time. Her future plan is to attend Holmes Community College on the Goodman Campus this fall.

Salutatorian: Alexis K. Brooks is the daughter of Cynthia Brooks. Her hobbies include reading and writing. She belongs to the NCNW and the Beta Club and plans to attend Holmes Community College in the fall.