McAdams High School band to hold car show fundraiser

The McAdams Bulldog Band will be sponsoring a car show on Saturday, May 14 at the Attala County Coliseum from 10:00 am -2:00 pm. All entries will be accepted, and a winner will be chosen for each category.

Registration and payment will be accepted at the coliseum as contestants enter.

In addition to the car show, hamburger plates will be sold and a raffle will be held with items donated by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Fair Propane.

All funds raised will go to the benefit of the McAdams High School Band and Long Creek Elementary Band.

Contact Shelby Jones at sjones@attala.k12.ms.us for more information.

