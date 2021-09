McAdams has named their Students and Teacher of the Month for August. Congratulations!

Front Row: Jamaya Cole, Isaiah Mabry, Makayla Riley, Braxton Zollicoffer, Jamya Cross, Caden Smith, Aleeciaya Covington. Second Row: Tayshaun Williams, Demeria Moore, Brooklyn Fleming, Chris Harmon, Tydarious Williams, Triniko Brown, Maurice Morgan.

Ms. Stacey Weatherby