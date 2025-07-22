Big Deals!
HomeAttalaMcAdams hires new band director

McAdams hires new band director

by
SHARE NOW
McAdams hires new band director

Stephen Coleman has been hired as the new band director at McAdams High School.

Coleman comes to McAdams from Louisville, where he was assitant band director at the high school and the head band director at the middle school.

I’m excited to begin this new chapter, working closely with our talented students, connecting with parents, and becoming part of the Bulldog Nation,” said Coleman. “Together, we’ll give our best to this program—keeping the energy high and proudly representing our school and community.”

https://safetysolutionsms.com/

 

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Four People Hurt in Saturday Wreck Near McAdams

2025 McAdams Volleyball schedule

Audio: Kosciusko Big Red Band Director Jesse Yates stops by The BreckFast Show

Big Red Band seeking donations for upcoming season

McAdams hires T’Darryl Grays as new head football coach

Photos: Big Red Band groups finish 2nd at competition

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/