McAdams hires new band director

Stephen Coleman has been hired as the new band director at McAdams High School.

Coleman comes to McAdams from Louisville, where he was assitant band director at the high school and the head band director at the middle school.

I’m excited to begin this new chapter, working closely with our talented students, connecting with parents, and becoming part of the Bulldog Nation,” said Coleman. “Together, we’ll give our best to this program—keeping the energy high and proudly representing our school and community.”