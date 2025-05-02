McAdams hires T’Darryl Grays as new head football coach

McAdams High School is proud to announce the hiring of T’Darryl Grays as its new head football coach.

Grays’ appointment was officially approved by the Attala County Schools Board of Education during its meeting Thursday night.

Grays brings a wealth of experience to McAdams, having most recently served as the secondary coach at Hinds Community College.

Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at East Mississippi Community College, where he helped lead the Lions to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) playoffs.

During his time at EMCC, the Lions defense ranked first in the conference.

He also spent three seasons coaching at Mississippi Delta Community College.

Grays is a native of Picayune and a former three-year starter at Picayune Memorial High School, where he helped lead the team to a 30-6 record. He went on to play collegiate football at Southeastern Louisiana University, appearing in 30 games for the Lions.

“We are fortunate to have Coach Grays leading our football program at McAdams High School,” said Kenyon Ross, Athletic Director. “His knowledge of the game and his ability to help student-athletes reach the next level will be a tremendous asset to our program and to our students.”