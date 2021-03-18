McAdams Holds Parents’ Night

Parents’ Night was held on March 10, 2021 at McAdams High School, and it was a great success. Out of 184 students enrolled at McAdams, 142 students were represented by parents or guardians at this event. Vital information was given in regards to the grading policies, graduation requirements, & discussion of resources that are available to our students and families. We would like to thank the administration, teachers, parents, students, and staff that helped make this possible. And a special thanks to our Parents’ Night planning team: Mrs. Arma Cooper, Mrs. Traciellya Nelson, Ms. Latasha Brown, Ms. Latanya Thomas & all those that took part in gym preparations. You are appreciated!!