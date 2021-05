Congratulations to Alyssa Newsome (daughter of Arrik and Angie Newsome) on becoming a member of the ACT 30+ Club. She also has been selected to attend the Mississippi School for Math and Science. Alyssa is a member of the MHS Beta Club, MHS Band, MHS Track Team, and MHS Girl’s Powerlifting Team. Alyssa is a true example of a Student Athlete.