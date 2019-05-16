McAdams Bulldogs’ head football coach Jim Risen has been hired to the same position at Riverside High School in Avon, MS.
Risen, a native of Wayne County, spent the past two years as head coach for the Bulldogs.
He amassed a record of 10-14 in those seasons, which included two trips to the state playoffs.
The Bulldogs’ playoff appearance in 2017 was the first for the school in 27 years.
One thought on “McAdams’ Jim Risen hired as head coach at Riverside HS”
Scott 1 says:
Sure Hate that he’s leaving !!! <