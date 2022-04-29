HomeAttalaMcAdams Lady Bulldogs Softball Team Hosts Co-Ed Kickball Tournament Fundraiser

McAdams Lady Bulldogs Softball Team Hosts Co-Ed Kickball Tournament Fundraiser

McAdams Lady Bulldogs Softball Team is hosting a Co-Ed Kickball Tournament on Saturday, June 4th. The tournament will be held at the McAdams High School Football & Baseball Complex. Gather your team and sign up today! There will be food and concessions present for the tournament. This event will help raise funds for the softball program as well as other athletic programs.

Tournament registration forms as well as vendor registration forms are available. Contact Ms. Harper by phone at 662-289-3838 or by email at aharper@attala.k12.ms.us. Contact Coach Upchurch by phone at 601-201-7156 or by email at kupchurch@attala.k12.ms.us. Forms can also be picked up at Boswell Media radio station on Golf Course Road in Kosciusko.

