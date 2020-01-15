McAdams Library hosts Pages & More! Celebration

McAdams School Library recently hosted its winter Pages & More! Celebration in recognition of teen supported Library Breakfast Club activities.

Honored teen patrons enjoyed a holiday sampler of hot cocoa and gourmet cookies in a snowman themed environment.

Fellowship guests were Jada Bayne, Kayla Wingard, Alyssa Newsome, Asharie Chandler, Se’Rita Day, Lakandis Fleming, Zakya Kern, Ameri Gadson, Jasmaine Granderson, Shekerra Greenwood, Hanadi Hariri, Verneshia Kern, Alexis Brooks, Demeria Moore, Makayla Riley and Akeelah Young. Librarian JoAnne McDonald encourages student support of the Library Breakfast Club from early morning circulation to Teen Central! activities.

During the Pages & More! event, Hanadi Hariri was recognized as Teen Read! Advocate 2019.

As a McAdams Senior and avid reader, Hanadi welcomes the New Year 2020 and advocates support of both School and Community Libraries.