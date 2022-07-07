HomeAttalaMcAdams releases 2022 football schedule

McAdams releases 2022 football schedule

With the season less than two months away, the McAdams Bulldogs have released the team’s 2022 football schedule.

The Bulldogs will open the season on the road at Sebastopol Friday, Aug. 26.

Week 3 of the season will season the Bulldogs take on the rival Ethel Tigers in what has come to been known as The Attala County Super Bowl.

