A McAdams High School student placed earned at top 5 finish at this year’s State Beta Club convention.
On Monday, Feb. 18th, S’Kyah Mason won 4th place in the Division 1 Digital Arts category at the convention in Biloxi, MS.
Over 100 Beta Clubs in from all across the state attended the convention.
2 thoughts on “McAdams student earns top 5 finish at Beta Club convention”
Denise Canada says:
Congratulations S’Kyah Mason!!
Denise Stinson says:
Congratulations sweetie!
Cousin Niecy is soooooooooooo proud of you!!!!!