McAdams student earns top 5 finish at Beta Club convention

A McAdams High School student placed earned at top 5 finish at this year’s State Beta Club convention.

On Monday, Feb. 18th, S’Kyah Mason won 4th place in the Division 1 Digital Arts category at the convention in Biloxi, MS.

Over 100 Beta Clubs in from all across the state attended the convention.

