McAdams to host second round playoff game

The McAdams Bulldogs will host a second round game in the MHSAA 1A State Basketball tournament.

The team advanced to the second round with a 71-58 win over Simmons Tuesday night.

Resurrection Catholic will be the Bulldogs’ opponent.

That game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:00 pm.

