McAdams to host second round playoff game

The McAdams Bulldogs will host a second round game in the MHSAA 1A State Basketball tournament.
The team advanced to the second round with a 71-58 win over Simmons Tuesday night.
Resurrection Catholic will be the Bulldogs’ opponent.
That game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6:00 pm.
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) February 16, 2022