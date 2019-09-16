McCool man sentenced to 20 years for death of Louisville woman

A McCool man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the death of a Louisville woman.

Richard Ford has pleaded guilty for the part he played in the death of 20-year-old Bethany White.

The incident happened in July 2018 when Ford and White got into an argument in parking lot of PeeWee’s store near the Attala/Choctaw County line. White was pronounced dead at the scene after falling out of Ford’s truck.

Ford left the scene before being arrested by Attala County deputies the next day.

Ford was initially charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene, but the manslaughter charge was dropped.

He was sentenced to serve 15 years of a 20-year sentence, with the final five to be served on supervised release.