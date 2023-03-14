MDOT and City of Kosciusko removing campaign signs in violation of state code

HomeAttalaMDOT and City of Kosciusko removing campaign signs in violation of state code

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has removed several campaign signs from highways in Kosciusko and Attala County.

Additionally, Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the city is required to remove any type of sign in the city limits that is on MDOT rights-of-way per Miss. Code Ann. 65-1-75.

Kyle said the city keeps removed signs at City Hall and signs removed in the county are kept at the MDOT office across from the sale barn on Blackjack Road.

The complete guidelines for political signs can be seen below.

