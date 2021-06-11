Home » Local » MDOT approves work for repaving projects in Attala County

More roadwork is coming to Kosciusko and Attala County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has approved two paving projects.

One project is to “seal-and-thin lift” approximately seven miles of Hwy 12 from McAdams to the east edge of the four-lane (near Fairground Road) in Kosciusko.

Another project will “mill and overlay” four miles of East and West Jeffersons Streets (State Road 735) in downtown Kosciusko.

According to a post from the City of Kosciusko Facebook page, the work is set to begin by July 8.

