MDOT Preparing For Winter Weather This Weekend

With forecasters predicting up to two inches of snow this weekend across parts of north and central Mississippi– possibly more near the Tennessee line– MDOT is making preparations to deal with icy road conditions. Crews will be on standby to treat highways with salt brine, granular salt, sand or slag, depending on the situation. The National Weather Service says the most likely scenario is snow accumulating over northwest, north central and parts of central Mississippi including Attala County with lesser amounts almost as far south as the Jackson area. It says there’s an outside chance of a full-fledged winter storm.