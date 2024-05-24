MDOT travel safety tips for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON, MISS. – – As the summer travel season of 2024 approaches, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) encourages drivers to prepare their vehicles for safe and pleasurable journeys leading up to Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s important to prepare your car for the upcoming travel season before setting out on your summer trips,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “A complete evaluation along with scheduled maintenance will improve safety and provide a smoother ride. Begin your summer trips with assurance that your vehicle is prepared for the road ahead.”

Proper vehicle maintenance helps you avoid potential problems and stressful situations. MDOT offers the following tips to help make sure your vehicle is vacation ready:

Check your tires for tread wear and proper pressure.

Check the battery.

Ensure that seat belts and connectors are in good condition.

Replace the windshield wiper blades.

Check the brakes and headlights.

Ensure that the air conditioning is ready for the heat of the day.

Before you hit the road, check the levels of oil, brakes, transmission, windshield, coolant and power steering. Additionally, an emergency bag containing basic repair tools, jumper cables, first aid supplies, a flashlight and duct tape can be very useful in unexpected circumstances. Also, keep a spare car key in a safe place.

Along with these recommendations, MDOT advises travelers to “know before you go.” For up-to-date information on welcome centers, rest stops and road conditions, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app or visit MDOTtraffic.com.

Use these quick and easy tips to get your automobile ready for this year’s road trip. Like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram for more summertime travel safety advice and information.