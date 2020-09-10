MDPS Announces “Skip The Line”

• Online Appointment System: Effective September 14, 2020, customers can schedule an appointment at the location of their choice in the Troop K (Gulf Coast) and Troop C (Jackson Metro) Regions. This feature will be available statewide on October 1, 2020. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.

• Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all major Driver License stations prior to arriving by visiting https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/live-feeds . This feature will be available at all troop locations on October 1, 2020.

• Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: Effective immediately, all firearm permit renewal applications will be mail-in only. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online at https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/Firearms/Home . This program will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal.

• Removal of Alphabet Schedule: Effective October 1, 2020, all services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.