Medical Marijuana in Mississippi Still Not a Done Deal

STATE WIDE–Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that state lawmakers are not done negotiating a new medical marijuana bill to replace Initiative 65, which was voted on by the people and thrown out by the state Supreme Court. The main hang-up is how strong the medical cannabis could actually be.

“How much marijuana could any one individual get at any point in time, and what is the THC content of that medical marijuana,” he said at a Monday news conference.

Reeves has not called a special session and that might not happen because lawmakers are just two months away from their regular yearly stint in Jackson, and a special session costs for each day lawmakers are in session.

LISTEN: Clip of Gov. Reeves talking about medical marijuana

Reeves also said it is not clear how long negotiations on the bill might take.

He said some of the other sticking points that have been overcome through negotiations included a version of the bill where the Miss. Dept. of Public Safety would have had little or no say in enforcement. The governor said he was having none of that.

Reeves said it’s important to him that the state not have a medical marijuana program where the THC level is too high.

“We don’t want a recreational marijuana program. I don’t believe that the people of Mississippi want a recreational marijuana program and I don’t want a recreational marijuana program in our state.”

Reeves did not indicate what level of strength he believes would be appropriate for medical cannabis.