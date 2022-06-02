Medical Marijuana Program Launched, Patients Waiting To Apply

HomeLocalMedical Marijuana Program Launched, Patients Waiting To Apply

The medical marijuana page on the State Department of Health website was busy Wednesday as the on-line registration process got underway.  It got between 100 and 200 visits per hour but by mid-afternoon only 18 applications had been submitted, none from patients hoping to get medical marijuana cards.  That’s because patients have to wait until the medical practitioners they plan to use have been certified by the state.   Seven practitioners were among the first to get their applications in along with seven people hoping to work in licensed medical marijuana facilities and four businesses applying for licenses.  The Health Department calls it “the first day in a long process of getting the program fully up and running.”

