Medical Marijuana Sales Could Begin Sooner Than Expected

We’ve been told that it might be December before the first supplies of medical marijuana go on sale in Mississippi. But the executive director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association says the first crops have already been planted and that timeline could change. Ken Newburger it’s possible that dispensaries could have products to sell in late October or November. He cautions that “hiccups happen” and anytime you’re dealing with a crop, the harvest could be bumped back.
