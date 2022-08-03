HomeLocalMedical Marijuana Sales Could Begin Sooner Than Expected

Medical Marijuana Sales Could Begin Sooner Than Expected

by

We’ve been told that it might be December before the first supplies of medical marijuana go on sale in Mississippi.  But the executive director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association says the first crops have already been planted and that timeline could change.  Ken Newburger it’s possible that dispensaries could have products to sell in late October or November.   He cautions that “hiccups happen” and anytime you’re dealing with a crop, the harvest could be bumped back.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Health Department Gives Medical Marijuana Update

DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

Latest Medical Marijuana Application Numbers Released

Health Department Gives Medical Marijuana Update

Ex-governor seeks to open medical marijuana testing facility

Medical Marijuana Program Launched, Patients Waiting To Apply