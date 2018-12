MedStat EMS in Kosciusko will host a “Pack-a-Truck” Christmas toy rive this weekend.

An ambulance will be parked at Kosciusko Wal Mart from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm Sunday, Dec. 16.

Organizers are hoping to fill the ambulance with toys and other Christmas gifts for children.

All toys received will be delivered to Helping Hands Ministries and then given to those in need this holiday season.