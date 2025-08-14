Big Deals!
HomeAttalaMeet the Bulldogs planned for Friday

Meet the Bulldogs planned for Friday

by
SHARE NOW
Meet the Bulldogs planned for Friday

It’s time to “Meet the Bulldogs.”

The event, held at McAdams High School Friday, Aug. 15, will feature a packed schedule beginning with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

The evening will kick off with introductions of the Junior High Football team at 6:30 PM, followed by the Volleyball team at 6:40 PM.

tel: 6622893161

At 6:45 PM, the cheerleaders will take the stage with a performance and individual introductions.

The highlight of the night, the High School Football team introduction, is set for 6:55 PM, where players will be announced individually, and coaches will share season goals.

The event will conclude with mini-football team drills and 7-on-7 practice starting at 7:20 PM.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

See the complete schedule below and contact McAdams High School (662-289-3838) for more information.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Central MS Fair – Exhibit Registration set for August 26

Snake Partially Responsible for Friday Night Wreck

Parent Night planned for Aug. 11 at Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center

Varner named defensive line/strength and conditioning coach for the Bulldogs

Chamblee named head coach of the Holmes CC Bulldogs baseball team

Audio: 2025 Football Preview – McAdams Bulldogs

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/