Meet the Bulldogs planned for Friday

It’s time to “Meet the Bulldogs.”

The event, held at McAdams High School Friday, Aug. 15, will feature a packed schedule beginning with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

The evening will kick off with introductions of the Junior High Football team at 6:30 PM, followed by the Volleyball team at 6:40 PM.

At 6:45 PM, the cheerleaders will take the stage with a performance and individual introductions.

The highlight of the night, the High School Football team introduction, is set for 6:55 PM, where players will be announced individually, and coaches will share season goals.

The event will conclude with mini-football team drills and 7-on-7 practice starting at 7:20 PM.

See the complete schedule below and contact McAdams High School (662-289-3838) for more information.