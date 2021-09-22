Timber cleared from Boswell Media to be donated to rehabilitation program in Winston County

Timber being cleared from the Boswell Media headquarters in Kosciusko is being donated to a rehabilitation program in Winston County.

Boswell Media partnered with T&K Farms LLC from Louisville to donate the logs to the Winston County Department of Corrections.

T&K Farms LLC handles land and site clearing services, trucking and construction, they haul gravel, sand, dirt, site prep and is also the Woodmizer equipment dealer for 5 states.

They provide a great deal of services for Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas. Tennessee, Mississippi and parts of Florida.

They carry portable and industrial saw mills, provide service and work closely several county departments of corrections to help rehabilitate inmates with skills that they can use when they return to society.

For more information on T&K Farms, visit their Facebook page here.

Audio: Boswell Media’s Brian “BMO” Montgomery speaks with T&K Farms’ Tim Hobby.