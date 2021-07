The Kosciusko School District is having a Back-to-School Bash Thursday, July 29.

The event will take place at the Kosciusko football practice field from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

There will be face painting, live entertainment, concession, giveaways and more.

Meet the Whippets will take place inside Whippet Stadium beginning at 7:00 pm.

Contact the Kosciusko School District for 662-289-4771 for more information.