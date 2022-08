Get ready to Meet the Whippets.

The annual event to introduce athletes to the community is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 16 on the square in downtown Kosciusko.

Kosciusko High School teams being introduced include:

football

cheerleading

volleyball

cross country

Big Red Band

The event will begin at 6:00 pm.

For more information, contact the school district at 662-289-4771.