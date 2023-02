The Kosciusko High School baseball and softball teams will hold Meet the Whippets Monday, Feb. 6.

For the baseball team, the junior high scrimmage will begin at 3:30 pm.

Following the game, the teams will be introduced and then the high school team will have its scrimmage.

For softball, the players will be introduced at 5:30.

That will be followed by a scrimmage, Homerun Derby, and a game between the Kosciusko staff and team dads.

