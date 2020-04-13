MEMA reporting a death in Carroll County from Sunday storms

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is responding to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12, 2020. There are 11 confirmed deaths and multiple injuries throughout the state due the severe weather.

Counties Reporting Fatalities:

Carroll – 1 Fatality

1 Fatality Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities

4 fatalities Jones – 2 fatalities

2 fatalities Lawrence – 2 fatalities

2 fatalities Panola – 1 Fatality

1 Fatality Walthall – 1 fatality

There are currently more than 72,000 without power in the state. At this time, 18 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. These are initial reports, numbers could increase or decrease throughout the day.

Bolivar – 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged. 30 persons displaced.

– 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged. 30 persons displaced. Carroll –2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris

–2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris Chickasaw –4 roads closed due to debris.

–4 roads closed due to debris. Clarke –5 homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage,7 mobile homes damaged

Grenada –15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris

–15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris Humphreys –1 home damaged, power poles down, 3 people displaced

–1 home damaged, power poles down, 3 people displaced Jasper 8 homes destroyed, 6 homes major damaged, 6 homes minor damaged, 5 homes affected, 3 mobile homes destroyed, 40 displaced

Jefferson Davis – 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage, 75-80 displaced, multiple powerlines down

– 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage, 75-80 displaced, multiple powerlines down Jones – damage to structures

Lafayette –5 homes damaged

–5 homes damaged Montgomery –10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris

–10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris Newton –2 homes, 11 roads closed due to debris. 2 persons displaced.

–2 homes, 11 roads closed due to debris. 2 persons displaced. Noxubee –5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage.

–5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage. Rankin –1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage, 2 people displaced

–1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage, 2 people displaced Smith – 10 homes, 2 apartments, 5 roads closed due to debris, 5 roads closed due to damage.

– 10 homes, 2 apartments, 5 roads closed due to debris, 5 roads closed due to damage. Sharkey – 1 home damaged. Approx. 250 customers without power. Power and phones outage to Courthouse and Sheriff Dept. Calls routed to dispatcher’s office.

– 1 home damaged. Approx. 250 customers without power. Power and phones outage to Courthouse and Sheriff Dept. Calls routed to dispatcher’s office. Tate –3 homes damaged, 7 roads closed due to flooding/debris, 1 road closed due to damage. 1 road washed out

–3 homes damaged, 7 roads closed due to flooding/debris, 1 road closed due to damage. 1 road washed out Yazoo –8 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to debris, 2 people displaced

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local county EMA directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering. The statewide shelter-in-place remains in effect. We want to remind people to social distance as best as possible and if you’re in a public shelter, wear some kind of mask to cover your mouth and nose to help slow the spread of COVID-19.