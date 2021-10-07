Member of 1949 Kosciusko State Championship football team to be honorary captain Friday night

A member of the 1949 Kosciusko State Championship football team will be honored at the Kosciusko Whippets football game against West Lauderdale.

Horace Williams, a 1950 graduate of Kosciusko High School, will be one of two honorary captains for the game.

Williams, 89, is the only living member of the 1949 Kosciusko Whippets football team that went 13-0 and won the state championship.

Also serving as captain Friday night will be the Whippets’ long time manager Thomas Dodd, who is celebrating 20 years with the team.

The Whippets will be honoring different players and teams at its home games throughout the season to commemorate the 100th year of Kosciusko football.

You can share your memories of Kosciusko football by posting old game pictures or stories online and tagging them with #WhippetsTurn100.

Audio: Kosciusko Whippets head coach Casey Orr