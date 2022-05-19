HomeLocalMemorial Day Aisle of Honor planned for May 30

Memorial Day Aisle of Honor planned for May 30

by

The United Veterans of Attala County will hold the annual Memorial Day Aisle of Honor Monday, May 30.

The event will begin at 11:00 am at Parkway Cemetery.

Anyone wanting to volunteer to set up flags is asked to be at the cemetery that morning at 7:00 am.

This year, there will be a section of the program dedicated for relatives to present a flower in honor of their deceased military family members.

If you would like to volunteer for to help with the flags or place a flower in honor of a family member, contact Greyce Powell at 601-317-7701 no later than May 28.

For more information, contact the Attala County Veteran’s Service Office at 662-289-6045.

