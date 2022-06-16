HomeLocalMemorial Today For Slain Officer In Meridian

Memorial Today For Slain Officer In Meridian

by

Flags will fly at half staff across Mississippi today as the state honors Meridian police officer Kennis Croom who was killed in the line of duty last week.    Governor Reeves has declared this an official day of mourning.  A memorial service for Croom is being held today in Meridian.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Happening today: Artist to be speaker at teen library program

Heat Advisory Extended Through Friday

MORA: Slain Officer Was Tissue Donor

Splash Pad in Kosciusko now open

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Coming to The MAX in Meridian

Special Meeting Called – Decisions Made About Officer Involved Incident