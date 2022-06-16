Memorial Today For Slain Officer In Meridian

Flags will fly at half staff across Mississippi today as the state honors Meridian police officer Kennis Croom who was killed in the line of duty last week. Governor Reeves has declared this an official day of mourning. A memorial service for Croom is being held today in Meridian.
