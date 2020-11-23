Merry Marketplace open now in downtown Kosciusko

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership Merry Marketplace is now open in downtown Kosciusko.

This year the Merry Marketplace is located in the conference room at the KAP office, located at 101 N Natchez St.

The marketplace will feature crafts, jewelry, and other work of local artists.

Coffee, water, and other refreshments will also be available.

The hours for Merry Marketplace are 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday and 10:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday. It will remain open through Dec. 18.

For more information, call 662-289-2891.