Merry Marketplace open throughout holiday season in downtown Kosciusko

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership Merry Marketplace is now open in downtown Kosciusko.

Located on the south side of the square at 101 W Jefferson Street, the marketplace is open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Thursday – Saturday throughout the holiday season.

On sale at the Merry Marketplace you’ll find fudge, jams, crafts, jewelry and other work from local artists.

Coffee, water, and other refreshments are also available.

The Merry Marketplace will remain open through Dec. 21.

For more information, call the KAP office at 662-289-2891.

Audio: GG Holmes – Kosciusko Main Street