Message from Attala County Farmers Market

Your local Attala County Farmers Market continues to provide a safe environment for you to purchase fresh locally grown produce.

As the summer produce picks up, we want to remind our customers that we are an Authorized Market Site and can redeem various government vouchers for your shopping needs.

We accepted both FMNP (Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers for our senior citizens and WIC (Women and Infant Children) vouchers for our young families.

Now through a collaboration between the Department of Agriculture and the Office of Preventive Health, we are participating in the Healthy Start Program. We are also now accepting vouchers for diabetes/ pre-diabetic and cancer survivors who are clients in their program.

Again, your market is compliant with all COVID safety rules: masks, social distancing, pre-packaging, and hand cleaning.

We are open Fridays and Saturdays from 8-12 and located at the intersection of Hwy12 and 35.

“Buy local, Eat fresh, Live well.”