Message from Kosciusko-Attala County E-911 Director

The U S Department of Health and Human Services along with the Mississippi State Department of Health have issued guidance to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) and Emergency Dispatch Centers to help safeguard our emergency first responders. Effective immediately, for incoming 911 or administrativecalls, dispatchers/calltakers will begin aprotocol of asking the following questions before dispatching or sending law enforcement, fire and EMS first responders to that location.
These questions will serve to better prepare our law enforcement, fire and medical personnel to respond to the incident in question. The Kosciusko-Attala 911 Communications Center respectively asks for your patience, understanding and cooperation as we all gothrough this trying and difficult time in our community, state, nation and world.
Your cooperation in this matter will help those who devote their lives to helping others each and every day as local first responders to our community.