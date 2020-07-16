Message from Kosciusko School District Child Nutrition

The KSD Office of Child Nutrition is looking forward to offering a healthy breakfast and lunch to your children during the upcoming 20-21 school year. Though things may be different and more challenging during this time, feeding your children is our number one priority.

With that being said, we are taking every effort to keep our Child Nutrition staff, our teachers and most of all our students healthy and safe. Effective as of

August 7th, 2020, our cashiers will no longer be accepting money on the serving lines. Payment envelopes will be made available to students and faculty, if needed. When using an envelope, please make sure the student’s name/lunch number is clearly written on the outside.

To make payments into your child’s account:

Kosciusko Lower, Middle and Upper students: Payments can be made by sending it to school in an envelope, or by using www.myschoolbucks.com

Kosciusko Junior High and High School students: Payments can be made by using an envelope, and depositing it into a locked receptacle provided at or near the cafeteria area, or by using www.myschoolbucks.com

Cashiers/mangers will apply payments to students and faculty accounts. All deposits must be made by 10 am, in order to give the cashiers enough time to adjust the accounts. Our goal is to move lines quickly with less contact between our students and cashiers. If you have any questions, please call 289-8765.