Message from Kosciusko School District Superintendent Billy Ellzey on Coronavirus concerns

Billy Ellzey, Kosciusko School District Superintendent, has released a letter detailing the school’s policy and approach to the growing concerns over the Coronavirus.

Dear Parents and Guardians:

Over the past couple of days we have been in contact with government and health officials about the recent events around the coronavirus in our state and country. Experts have indicated that children make up the smallest group of infected people (less than 2%). State health officials informed us that closing schools at this time is not necessary. Our custodial staff is taking extra precautions with cleaning and virus prevention methods. The health officials did give the following advice for schools and the public to follow:

Practice good hygiene as advised by the CDC, especially hand washing

Do not attend large events, especially if over age 65

Do not attend school or work if you have a fever over 100.4

If you exhibit signs of the coronavirus, call your healthcare provider

We are in constant communication with health officials and will continue to actively monitor this situation. Based on the advice of the Mississippi High School Activities Association we will continue with athletic events and competitions as scheduled at this time. We have been advised to restrict all non-essential travel and events for staff and students. The Kosciusko School District will continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all our children, staff and community.

Sincerely,

Billy Ellzey

Kosciusko Schools