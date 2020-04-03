Message from Sheriff Tim Nail: “Stay off public roads on four-wheelers and side-by-sides”

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail is warning residents to stay off of public roads on 4-wheelers and side-by-sides.

He said his office has recently received several complaints of people riding on county roads.

During Gov. Tate Reeves’ “shelter-in-place” order, personal use of a 4-wheeler or side-by-side on private land is allowed if all social distance guidelines are followed.

However, travel away from your home or land on a 4-wheeler or side-by-side is not permitted since the order states only essential travel is allowed.

Nail said anyone caught riding on a public road will be given a ticket.