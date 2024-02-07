MHP announces new Lt. Colonel

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner Sean Tindell announced James Ivory III as the Lieutenant Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). Effective March 1st, 2024, Ivory will take on the role of Director of the uniform division.

“I congratulate Captain Ivory on his promotion to Lieutenant Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Patrol,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Captain Ivory has worn the badge for nearly a quarter of a century and has distinguished himself in multiple roles with DPS. His wealth of experience and expertise makes him a perfect fit for this new role, and I know he will continue to honorably protect and serve the people of our great state.”

Captain James Ivory has served with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for 24 years in a variety of roles. Most recently, he has served as the Captain at Troop K (Biloxi), the second-largest district in the state, since September 2020. Prior to that, he was Captain at Troop H

(Meridian), a Special Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, a Deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and a Second-Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy.

“Congratulations to James Ivory on his promotion to Lieutenant Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Patrol,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “With over 20 years of law enforcement experience, plus service in the United States Navy, I have full confidence in his ability to support

Colonel Charles Haynes in leading and advancing the men and women of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth of MHP.”

Throughout Ivory’s career, he has completed many hours of training in multiple courses, including, FBI crisis negotiations, conflict resolution, intentional leadership, officer-involved shootings, and federal motor carrier safety inspector. His wealth of experience and leadership background have built a notable career within the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Mississippi Highway Patrol.