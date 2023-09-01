MHP begins Labor Day weekend travel enforcement period

The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its intensified enforcement for the Labor Day weekend Friday morning and will continue it through midnight Monday.

Anticipating heavy traffic, state troopers will use saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving.

“We know there will be a host of travelers for the Labor Day weekend, and promoting safety will always be the main goal for the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety,” Commissioner Sean Tindell said. “Over this enforcement period, we ask those who are traveling to do their part and practice safe and responsible driving habits.”

The agency encourages drivers to avoid text messaging or any other distracting activity while driving and to use designated drivers.

Safety checkpoints will also be set up at various locations to promote seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from the road.

“As we bid farewell to summer, safety is still a priority,” Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders, assistant chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said. “Many families will travel to enjoy summer’s last official holiday, and with it being the first weekend for SEC Football, our roads will be busy. Please be considerate while driving as we share the roadway with fellow Mississippians.”

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday travel period, MHP investigated 143 crashes with three fatalities and made 270 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 1089 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.