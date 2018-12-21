MHP Christmas holiday enforcement period begins today

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off its holiday enforcement period this evening.

The “Making It Home for the Holidays” initiative will run through Tuesday, Dec. 25 at midnight.

This high visibility safety initiative is designed to ensure safe travel for motorists while also reminding them of their responsibilities during the busy holiday season.

Safety checkpoints will also be conducted to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

MHP investigated 157 crashes with 0 fatalities during the 2017 Christmas enforcement period.