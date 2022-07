The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a report Tuesday about its Fourth of July weekend traffic enforcement.

The agency had extra patrols from July 1 – 5 with special emphasis given to speeding and distracted/impaired driving.

MHP said 7,999 citations were issued and made 168 arrests for impaired driving.

Additionally, Troopers investigated 224 crashes with 57 injuries and one fatality.

The fatal crash happened in Wilikinson County.