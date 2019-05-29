MHP recaps holiday weekend enforcement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a report Tuesday about its Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement. The agency had extra patrols from May 24-27 and also participated in the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) safety initiative.

MHP says it issued 7296 citations with 159 DUI arrests. A total of 148 crashes were investigated including one fatality and 53 injuries on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.

All available troopers were utilized statewide during the period, conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints.

The fatal crash happened on Memorial Day at about 9:45 p.m. on U.S. 90 westbound near MS 57 in Jackson County.

MHP says the drivers of both vehicles, Robert Chase Pittman, 30, of Ocean Springs, and Alexis Kalynn McWilliams, 19, of Long Beach, were wearing seatbelts and survived the crash. Troopers say Pittman’s front seat passenger, Kayla Danielle Pittman, 24, of Ocean Springs, was not wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.