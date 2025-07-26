Big Deals!
HomeLocalMHP Releases More Info on 18-Wheeler Collision

MHP Releases More Info on 18-Wheeler Collision

by
SHARE NOW
MHP Releases More Info on 18-Wheeler Collision

On Friday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 10:20 AM, the Mississippi
Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Attala County.
The following vehicles were involved in the incident:
A 2008 Volvo TR, driven by 67-year-old Rosquette P. Raul of Royal Palm Beach, FL, was
traveling east on Highway 12.
A Toyota, driven by a minor from Lexington, MS, was traveling east on Highway 12.
A Freightliner, driven by 45-year-old John L. Headges, Jr., of Kilmichael, MS, traveled
west on Highway 12.
The Freightliner collided with the 2008 Volvo, which then collided with the Toyota.
Rosquette P. Raul and John L. Headges, Jr sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced
dead at the scene.
The minor was not injured.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Updated: Hwy 12 Crash Victims Identified

Serious Injuries in Head-On Collision on Hwy 12 Monday Morning

Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision on Hwy 12

Holmes Community College releases 2025 football schedule

Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle and Car Leaves One Seriously Injured

2025 Ethel football schedule

tel: 6622893161