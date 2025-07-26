MHP Releases More Info on 18-Wheeler Collision

On Friday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 10:20 AM, the Mississippi
Highway Patrol responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Attala County.
The following vehicles were involved in the incident:
A 2008 Volvo TR, driven by 67-year-old Rosquette P. Raul of Royal Palm Beach, FL, was
traveling east on Highway 12.
A Toyota, driven by a minor from Lexington, MS, was traveling east on Highway 12.
A Freightliner, driven by 45-year-old John L. Headges, Jr., of Kilmichael, MS, traveled
west on Highway 12.
The Freightliner collided with the 2008 Volvo, which then collided with the Toyota.
Rosquette P. Raul and John L. Headges, Jr sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced
dead at the scene.
The minor was not injured.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.
