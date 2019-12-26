MHP spokesman has stroke, in coma

A Mississippi alderman who also is spokesman for a state department is hospitalized after a stroke.

Warren Strain’s wife posted a long message on Facebook saying her husband is in a coma after a stroke Monday morning, and asking for prayers.

Sandra Strain said her husband was scheduled for back surgery but suffered the stroke before leaving for the hospital.

News outlets report that Strain was a TV journalist for 18 years, spent more than a decade as spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety and is currently spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. (AP)