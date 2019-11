The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off its Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period today.

The increased enforcement initiative will run through Sunday, Dec. 1 at midnight.

State troopers will be cracking down on speeding, impaired drivers, and distracted drivers.

Safety checkpoints will also be conducted to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws

In 2018, troopers investigated 200 crashes and made 98 DUI arrests on state and federal highways during the Thanksgiving enforcement weekend.